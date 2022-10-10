2022 Electoral Act is a game changer in 2023 election, says Banky W — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has stated that the 2022 Electoral Act would serve as a game changer in the 2023 elections.



Speaking at his campaign flag-off and Mega Fitness Walk at Lekki Phase one, Banky W noted that with the Electoral Act, it would not be easy to rig elections.



Banky W who is vying for a seat in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, said people now have assurance and confidence that their votes would count, adding that gaining the people’s trust is very important in winning as elections will be won or lost at polling units.

He said: “I’m very optimistic about winning the election, and for once, the Electoral Act has become a game changer because the manner that elections used to be rigged will really not be effective anymore and now people have that assurance and confidence that votes actually do count. So, once you have your people behind you, then you…