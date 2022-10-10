Couple serves together on Ukraine frontline | The Guardian Nigeria News

He’s a commander of a battery of Grad rockets, she’s a first aider in his unit. Andriy and Tetiana have been deployed together in Ukraine, where soldiers say many families have several members serving the war effort.

Near the frontline in southern Ukraine, Andriy Dolgopolov, 35, and his battery of BM-21 Grads await a Russian target.

His wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, 26, prepares coffee on a portable hob placed on the grass.

The couple met almost three years ago on duty in the eastern Donbas region, where there was fighting well before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

Andriy and Tetiana have been side-by-side ever since.

“My heart is full — with love for my wife, and love for” the Grads, the commander nicknamed “Demon” tells AFP. “The key thing is that they’re not jealous of each other.”

Artillery fire has been decisive in the battles on the southern front, where the Ukrainian army has been reaping success in recent days.

Three years together…