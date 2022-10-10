Flood: Motorists, commuters lament ordeals along Lokoja-Abuja expressway, solicit help







•NIWA provides ferry services to ease the ordeal of trapped passengers As the gridlock created by a flood in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital and its environs continue for days, motorists and commuters plying the Lokoja-Abuja expressway have experienced tough times. The flood had overtaken major roads in Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Koton Karfe Local […]

