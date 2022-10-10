Iran seizes passport of star footballer Ali Daei for backing protests







Iran has confiscated the passport of former star footballer Ali Daei, local media reported Monday, after he criticised the “repression” of protests over Mahsa Amini’s death. Iran has been gripped by nationwide demonstrations since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman’s death was announced on September 16, three days after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper