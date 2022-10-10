Police training institutions not punishment ground – IGP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba-Alkali has urged personnel deployed to police training institutions not to consider their postings as punishment.

He gave the charge at the inauguration of some completed projects at the Police College Maiduguri on Sunday.

Baba-Alkali urged the staff of the college to take their assignment with the interest and passion required in any duty post.

The Police chief who announced some incentives including allowances for teaching staff of the training institutions cautioned against abuse of any privilege provided to them.

“When you finish your tenure and go out tell me wherever you want to go (posting), and I will take you there but you have to know that some places require speciality.

“Provide three requests for one of them to be approved,” he said.

While referring to the recruits undergoing training in the college, Baba-Alkali welcome them to the police family and urged them to be disciplined, adding that it remained the…