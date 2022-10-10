Saka sinks troubled Liverpool as Arsenal regain top spot — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League and plunged Liverpool’s into turmoil as Bukayo Saka’s double inspired a thrilling 3-2 win on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side has emerged as title challengers and this hard-fought success at the Emirates Stadium was another significant statement of intent.

The Gunners took the lead inside the first minute through Gabriel Martinelli before Darwin Nunez equalised for Liverpool.

Saka put Arsenal back in front late in the first half. Although Roberto Firmino equalised after the interval, Saka’s nerveless penalty sealed Arsenal’s eighth win from their nine league matches.

The Gunners are one point clear of champions Manchester City, who had taken pole position with a win over Southampton on Saturday.





Source: Guardian Newspaper