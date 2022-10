A driver was shot dead and a student critically wounded in an attack on a school bus in Pakistan on Monday, police said, leading up to 2,000 girls and boys to walk out of classes in protest. The Swat Valley, where the attack took place, was once overrun by the Pakistani Taliban, who notoriously shot […]

The post Students protest in Pakistan after school bus attack appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper