Twitter Suspends Kanye West Account For Anti-Semitic Comment — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze

10 October 2022   |  
11:02 am

This weekend, after Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, entered the center of a content moderation issue started by Kanye West, now known as Ye, Elon Musk’s unsettling, immature vision for Twitter was on full show. For the first time since November 2020, West appeared on Twitter on Friday night. He tweeted, “Look…

US rapper Kanye West (C), attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Source: Guardian Newspaper

