U.S. Mission welcomes 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 of 10
U.S. Consul General Will Stevens delivering remarks at the reception party organized for the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows in Lagos.
A cross section of the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows at the Reunion Conference in Lagos.
A cross section of the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows at the reception party in Lagos.
(Third From Left) U.S. Consul General Will Stevens, and U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Joe Kruzich (Right) with some Mandela Washington Fellows at the reception party in Lagos.
Last week, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria organized a reunion conference and welcome reception for the 2022 Mandela Washington fellows selected to participate in a six-week leadership program studying Business, Civic Engagement, or Public Management at U.S. colleges and universities.
This year, 55 young Nigerians participated in the…
Source: Guardian Newspaper