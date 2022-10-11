Kebbi first lady nominated for president of Union for International Cancer Control | The Guardian Nigeria News

…Shinkafi-Bagudu seeks support of Nigerians as election holds tomorrow

The first lady of Kebbi state and the Chief Executive Officer of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has been nominated for the presidency of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The election will be held virtually tomorrow, October 11th, 2022 at the UICC General Assembly and, if elected, Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu will be the first African to hold the position.

The UICC is an international non-governmental organisation affiliated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) with members in 172 countries and is dedicated to taking the lead in capacity-building and advocacy initiatives that unite and support the cancer community.

The other nominees for the position are Ulrika Kagstrom of Sweden and Daiming Fan of China.

On October 11, 2022, member organisations of the union will vote for their desired candidate who will lead the body for two years.

Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu is a…