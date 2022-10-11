Ogun police arrest three for attempting to kidnap their former boss







The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects for attempting to kidnap their former employer in Ijebu Ode. The three suspects Peter Nse – 24 years, Chuckwuma Nwobodo – 48 years and Michael Umanah – 30 years were arrested following a distress complaint made by their former boss, Ifenuga Olayinka, to the Igbeba divisional […]

