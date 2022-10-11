Seven reasons why YouthConnekt Africa Summit is the most awaited showcase of African innovation and talent | The Guardian Nigeria News

Credit: AdobeStock

KIGALI, Rwanda, 10 October, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- In less than ten days, all roads will lead to Kigali, Rwanda, for the 5th edition of the annual YouthConnekt Africa Summit 2022 (YCAS 2022). Organised by the Government of Rwanda, through its Ministry of Youth and Culture, and in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), this year’s summit will take place from 13 – 15 October 2022 at the BK and Intare Arenas.

The 2022 continental summit expects to attract about 10,000 participants from across Africa and the diaspora with a target of 90% youth delegates. Representatives from governments, the private sector, civil society organisations, and non-profit organisations, among others, will be in Kigali to engage young people in rich conversations with African youth and move from rhetoric to action.

As the days to the landmark event draw closer, here are five reasons why every young person in the continent should plug in or…