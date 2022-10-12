Airstrikes kills terror kingpin, Ali Dogo, others in Kaduna





The Defence Headquarters has revealed, a massive air strike at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State by troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH has killed terror kingpin, Ali Dogo and scores of his members. According to the Director, of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami in a statement on Tuesday evening, the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper