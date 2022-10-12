Group lauds Kyari for tackling oil theft, says performance will encourage others





A group under the umbrella of Pan Nigeria Professionals (PNP) has commended Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) for tackling oil theft in the Niger Delta region, implementing the National Gas Expansion project, AKK pipeline project and instilling transparency in the corporation. While describing the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper