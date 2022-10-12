‘Murder, She Wrote’ star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By AFP 12 October 2022 |

1:21 pm Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in “Murder, She Wrote,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 96.

The British-born star, who found fame and fortune as one of television’s most memorable characters, was also a hugely successful and decorated stage and film actress.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that…