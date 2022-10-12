‘Murder, She Wrote’ star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


By AFP

12 October 2022   |  
1:21 pm

Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in “Murder, She Wrote,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 96.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Angela Lansbury poses at the 70th Annual DGA Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in “Murder, She Wrote,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 96.

The British-born star, who found fame and fortune as one of television’s most memorable characters, was also a hugely successful and decorated stage and film actress.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR