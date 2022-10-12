Service chiefs not deserving of national awards, CSO tells Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Coalition of Civil Society on Integrity in Nigeria, on Wednesday, criticised the conferment of national awards on some Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the action devalues and lowers the esteem, integrity, and prestige of the honours.

Buhari, on Tuesday, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, conferred national honours awards on a total of 449 distinguished Nigerians, and some foreign nationals.

The group in a statement by its National Coordinator, Dr Mohammed Dandume and Gabriel kolawale National Secretary, the group expressed worries over the rising spate of insecurity across the country which, it noted, was occasioned by the failure of the military high command to deploy new ideas and perspectives.

Among those bestowed with the national honours awards, were the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff.

Irabor, Yahaya, and…