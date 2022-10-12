Stop blame games, campaign with Buhari’s records, PDP tells ruling party — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• High cost of food: Adamu urges Nigerians to brace for tougher times

After flagging off its presidential campaigns in Akwa Ibom on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), yesterday, called on the ruing All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop its seven-year-old blame games against PDP and show Nigerians President Muhammadu Buhari’s record of performance.

The party’s PCC spokesman, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement, said APC destroyed the building blocks erected by PDP prior to 2015, when the party took over reins of governance and was running away from telling Nigerians what President Buhari achieved, because it has nothing to show, after plunging Nigerians into deeper hunger and poverty.

Aniagwu added that the APC presidential…