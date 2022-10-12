Tips on bringing up money savvy kids in Zimbabwe

By
Headliners
-
1



By Susan Sitemere Country Manager Zimbabwe & South Africa WorldRemit. HARARE, Zimbabwe  12 October  2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Are you teaching your kids on financial literacy? It’s never too early to introduce the subject of money, as knowing how to manage it is a lifelong skill that will see them through good and bad times. But it’s a skill […]

The post Tips on bringing up money savvy kids in Zimbabwe appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR