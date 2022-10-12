US team discusses help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

US officials on Wednesday held talks in Haiti on requests for international intervention to combat spiralling insecurity but President Joe Biden’s administration indicated reluctance over sending US troops.

The Biden administration said, however, that it was imposing US visa restrictions on Haitians blamed for the unrest and was working with Mexico on a UN Security Council resolution to draft targeted sanctions and take additional security measures.

Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, and Lieutenant General Andrew Croft, deputy commander of the US Southern Command, will spend two days in the capital Port-au-Price where they will meet Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other key stakeholders, the State Department said.

The Haitian government on Friday formally requested international assistance as a cholera epidemic grows and law and order break down, with armed gangs seizing swathes of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country including its largest fuel…