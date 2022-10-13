Arsenal win in Europa League as McTominay rescues Man Utd | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka’s goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, while Manchester United left it late to beat Omonia Nicosia.

Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win in as many outings in Group A.

“I’m really happy with the win against a team that has won the last 14 games here at home,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told BT Sport.

“We were expecting a really tough night here and we made a lot of changes again but I’m delighted to find a way to win.”

Arsenal are two points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who thrashed FC Zurich 5-0. Bodo/Glimt have four points from four matches.

Scott McTominay spared United’s blushes with a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 win over Cypriots Omonia at Old Trafford.

Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulled off a string of fine saves to frustrate a wasteful United before the Scotland midfielder fired home in stoppage time.

“You have to be patient sometimes….