





Award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who was recently decorated with Harvard University’s iconic W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, has broken her silence over her non-appearance at Tuesday’s conferment of national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari. Putting the records straight, a member of Chimamanda’s communications team, Omawumi Ogbe, told The Guardian that the author declined the […]

The post Chimamanda Adichie did not accept national honour, team confirms appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper