Civil servants association says no worker is owed salary in Bauchi







The Bauchi State Senior Civil Servants Association has informed the public that Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration does not owe workers’ salaries. The chairman, Abdullahi Hassan made the clarification during a press briefing in Bauchi. Hassan debunked rumours about unpaid salaries, noting that civil servants in the state were grateful for prompt payment. “Workers in Bauchi […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper