Court acquits former Jigawa governor Turaki of ₦8.3bn fraud





A federal high court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa state, has acquitted Saminu Turaki, former governor of the state, of N8.3 billion fraud. The corruption charges were preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Turaki and three other companies have been on trial since May 4, 2007, on a 33-count charge. EFCC […]

