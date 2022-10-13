INEC worries over insecurity as crises stall APC, PDP, LP campaigns — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• In fresh peace move, PDP suspends campaigns

• Tinubu, APC NWC, governors hold crucial meeting over PCC composition

• LP kicks as Okupe unveils Obi’s 1,234-member PCC

• New party won Lesotho, don’t underestimate Obidients, Adamu Garba tells APC

• INEC lists insecurity, and fake news as major concerns against the 2023 elections

Two weeks after the ban was lifted for presidential candidates to begin campaigns for February’s elections, the three leading political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) – are still in a fixed over the composition of their Presidential Campaign Councils (PCCs), slowing down what was anticipated to be a hectic season of rallies.

Of the three, PDP on Monday went ahead to flag off its presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State despite the crisis, but development last night indicated that the party has placed an indefinite suspension on its presidential campaigns in a bid to…