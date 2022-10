The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mr Dumebi Kachikwu has faulted the move by the national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu to strip him of his presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 poll.

