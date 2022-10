The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the total credit allocated to the private sector by the banking industry in Q1 of 2021 stands at N62.28 trillion. This is according to the NBS Selected Banking Sector Data for Q1 to Q4 2021 released in Abuja on Thursday. The report said that the top three credit […]

The post Private sector gets over N62.28trn credit in Q1 2021 — NBS appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper