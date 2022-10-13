Saka earns win for Arsenal at Bodo/Glimt in Europa League | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka’s goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, while Manchester United hope to stay in the hunt for a last-16 place against Omonia Nicosia.

Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win in as many outings in Group A.

Mikel Arteta’s side are five points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who host FC Zurich later on Thursday. Bodo/Glimt also have four points but have played four matches.

Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma in Group C as they missed the chance to secure a last-16 spot.

Sergio Canales put Betis ahead on 34 minutes but Andrea Belotti equalised for Roma, who remain third in the section behind Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.

Freiburg eased to a fourth consecutive victory in Group G, piling further misery on Nantes with a 4-0 win away to the French Cup holders.

Fenerbahce and Rennes are level on 10 points atop…