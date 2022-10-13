Women seek inclusion in filmmaking | The Guardian Nigeria News

…… say filmmakers is a games changers

The French Embassy PISCCA Programme, in partnership with Girls Voices Initiative (GVI), on Tuesday, seeks more women in the film industry to develop the entertainment sector.

The groups recalled that women in the Nigerian movie industry tell the best of stories and made contributions to more of the fields.

Creative Director of GVI, Mrs Carolyn Seaman, disclosure this in Abuja, at the National Female Filmmakers’ Congress (NFFC), organized by Girls Voices Initiative and supported by the French Embassy to Nigeria and other partners, to mark the International Day of the Girl and the International Mental.

She said: “We are very tired to see women as actors, makeup artists and production managers because we manage the money properly. We want to do more of handling the camera, record sound and others.

“We know that women can do this, but the journey actually starts from educating women with the skills, giving them the tools that empower…