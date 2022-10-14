Appeal Court quashes terrorism charge against Nnamdi Kanu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Court of Appeal on Thursday in Abuja quashed the terrorism charge brought against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Delivering judgment in an appeal filed by Kanu, a three-member panel led by Justice Hanatu Sankey, in a unanimous judgment,held that the respondent, by not responding to the appellant’s submissions, conceded to the allegation that Kanu was forcefully renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria.

The judgment read by Justice Adedotun Adefope-Okijie held that it was necessary for the federal government to prove the legality of Kanu’s arrival to Nigeria.

The appellate court held that the respondent flouted the terrorism Act and was also in violation of all known international conventions and treaties guiding extradition process thus, breaching the rights of the defendant.

The court further held that having illegally and forcefully renditioned the appellant, the trial court is stripped of jurisdiction to…