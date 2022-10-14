ASUU suspends eight-month strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has finally suspended the strike it embarked on since on February 14, 2022.

ASUU ended the strike following intense negotiations with the government and the House of Representatives.

The Guardian gathered that the decision to suspend the strike was taken at the end of ASUU National Executive Council meeting which was held at the ASUU secretariat in Abuja.

“Yes, it has been called off,” a reliable source told The Guardian.

After the discussions with the government, ASUU president Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke had said the union could call off its strike in a few days.

“In a few days, we will put this strike to an end. Let all of us working together and the members of the House of Representatives working together, put a beautiful end to this thing we have started so that every Nigerian will be proud that we have the universities we can be proud of,” Osodeke said.

“We also extend our appreciation to the President for…