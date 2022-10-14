Chimamanda did not accept national honour, team confirms | The Guardian Nigeria News

Putting the records straight, a member of Chimamanda’s communications team, Omawumi Ogbe, told The Guardian that the author declined the honour.

Ogbe said in a statement: “Following the recent conferment of national awards by the President, there have been conflicting reports about one of the announced recipients, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Some social media users say the award-winning writer rejected the award, while others say she accepted it.

“The author did not accept the award and, as such, did not attend the ceremony. She, however, did not want to create undue publicity around it, so her non-acceptance was conveyed privately,” Ogbe said.

While conferring the award on 450 Nigerians and…