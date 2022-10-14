FG releases relief materials for flood victims in Anambra | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has released relief materials mainly food and non-food items to flood victims in Anambra.

Mr Walson Ibarakumo, an Assistant Director in charge of Response and Rehabilitation, at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said this after a closed-door meeting with officials of the Anambra Government in Awka on Thursday.

Ibarakumo said the non-food items had arrived but the food items were yet to arrive in Anambra due to the traffic challenges caused by flooding in the confluence town of Lokoja, Kogi State.

The NEMA official and his team were received by Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Deputy Governor of Anambra and Chief Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency.

He said the food consignment had been trapped on the Lokoja axis where the flood had rendered the road impassable to vehicular traffic.

He said the food items meant to Anambra were 1,400 (10kg) bags of rice, 1,400 (10kg) bags of beans, 1,400 (10kg) maize, 75…