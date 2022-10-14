Florida school shooter avoids death penalty, gets life in prison | The Guardian Nigeria News

A US jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at his former Florida high school, opting instead for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Cruz, 24, wearing a striped sweater and large glasses, stared down expressionless at the defense table as the verdict was read while several relatives of the victims in the gallery shook their heads in disbelief.

The jury deliberated for a full day Wednesday and briefly Thursday before deciding that Cruz should receive life in prison for the February 2018 murders of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A death penalty recommendation needed to be unanimous and one or more of the 12 jurors found that it was not justified because of mitigating circumstances.

Several relatives of victims reacted angrily to the verdict.

“I could not be more disappointed in what happened today,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old…