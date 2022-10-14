Jonathan throws weight behind Atiku-Okowa presidential bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has openly endorsed the presidential ambitions of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Jonathan made this known when a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegation led by Okowa paid him a courtesy visit at the former Nigerian president’s Abuja residence on Wednesday.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, was also part of the delegation.

In a video making the rounds on various social media platforms, Jonathan described Okowa as Nigeria’s incoming vice president.

Jonathan further stated that he is willing and ready to support and work for the success of the PDP in next year’s election.

On his part, Okowa said it is important to seek the support of the former Nigerian president, adding that with the blessings of the respected 64-year-old leader, the PDP is poised for victory in next February’s presidential poll.

