Lagos State Government To Investigate Lagos Hospital For Filming Rico’s Last Moments

By Guardian Life

14 October 2022   |  
6:29 pm

The Lagos state Government, has said that it will investigate the medical staff, at the hospital were former BBN star popularly known as Rico Swavey was treated before his death. A 30-second video clip depicting, the former BBN star in his last moments at a hospital in Lagos State surfaced online. The nurses were attempting to…

Rico Swavey PHOTO:Twitter/alex_unusual

The Lagos state Government, has said that it will investigate the medical staff, at the hospital were former BBN star popularly known as Rico Swavey was treated before his death.

A 30-second video clip depicting, the former BBN star in his last moments at a hospital in Lagos State surfaced online.

The nurses were attempting to lift…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

