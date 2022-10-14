Ngige extols Nigerians as ASUU ends 8 months strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has lauded Nigerians for their support in the negotiations leading to the end of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Mr Olajide Oshundun, Deputy Director Press in the ministry, said this in a statement he signed on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership of ASUU had earlier in the day suspended its eight months old strike.

Oshundun said Sen. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, had expressed gratitude to all well-meaning Nigerians who had participated in the various negotiations to ensure the strike was call off.

He said that with the steps the Federal Government is taking, Nigerian students will be saved the unpalatable experience of intermittent, prolonged industrial actions in future.

He also said “in a special way,” Ngige expressed gratitude to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and the leadership of the House of Representatives, revealing , “we particularly recognise…