Nigeria, Egypt seal agreements worth $30m — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria and Egypt have signed partnership agreements worth 30 million dollars between business organisations from both countries at the end of the maiden edition of the Nigeria-Egypt Trade Conference and Exhibition (NETCE) in Cairo.

Dr Yousrey El Sharkawi, Chairman, of the Egypt African Businessmen’s Association (EABA), and Mr Mahmood Ahmadu, President, of Nigeria -Egypt Cultural and Socio-Economic Forum (NESCEF), disclosed this at the end of the three-day conference in Cairo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NESCEF was oorganized by both organisations in collaboration with the Embassy of Nigeria in Cairo.

El Sharkawi, while addressing a Press Conference, said that six companies from both countries agreed to cooperate in the sectors of construction, medical equipment, and engineering industries as well as agriculture, mining, technology, and real estate.

He lauded the organised private sector in both countries for making bold steps to actualize increased…