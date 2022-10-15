2023: Court nullifies Adamawa APC governorship primary | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court sitting in Yola on Friday nullified the Adamawa governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) which produced Sen. Aishatu Binani, as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

Ruling on the case filed by Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the court declared Binani’s candidature null and void.

In his ruling, Justice Abdulaaziz Anka said the APC had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He also ordered Binani, who was earlier declared winner of the election to stop parading herself as the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

The court held that the APC governorship primary election held on May 26, 2022, was marred with irregularities such as voting, and not being compliant with the 2022 Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.

The Defence Counsel, Sam Tomi, SAN, said they would study and appeal the judgment.

“Our responsibility now is to study the judgment and take a necessary step…