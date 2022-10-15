Atiku to feature in Arewa Joint Committee town hall policy dialogue on Saturday | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, will be a guest of the Arewa Joint Committee interactive session with presidential candidates on Saturday in Kaduna.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President, said in a statement that the event is meant to x-ray the policy positions of presidential candidates of six respective political parties and will feature Atiku at 1:00 pm.

Several groups like the Arewa Consultative Forum, Arewa House, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum, and Arewa Research and Development Project, among others, are the organisers of the interactive session.

The dialogue promises to be another opportune time for the PDP frontline presidential candidate to relay his policy document titled “My Covenant with Nigerians.”