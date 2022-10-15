‘If you are consistent, you will be inspired to achieve desired goal’ — Guardian Woman — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nia Black Amuzie is a media personality and commentator with focus on African/Black cultural, social, and political issues. She is the founder of Nia Black Studios where she hosts the virtual show, Conversations with Nia, and the Business Spotlight segment featuring businesses around the Greater Houston Area.

A graduate of the King’s College London where she bagged a Masters in Global Health and Social Justice, tackling global epidemics around the world while focusing on international actors such as the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Health Organisation, she was awarded the Global Diaspora Champion by the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce for her work in advocating for diaspora affairs in the United States and also for her extensive work in improving education in Africa under her non-profit, Glow Up Africa.

In this interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, she shares her passion for empowering disadvantaged communities and her activities in the…