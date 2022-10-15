Man Utd’s Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


000 9XH4CC e1643567444637

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 03, 2022 Manchester United’s English striker Mason Greenwood is substituted during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. – Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood will not return to training or playing “until further notice”, the English Premier League giants said in a statement released on January 30, 2022, after a woman accused him of assault. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR