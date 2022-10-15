Sen. Orji Kalu applauds ASUU for suspending strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu (APC-Abia North) has commended ASUU for suspending its eight-month strike.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, Kalu admonished the Federal Government and ASUU to arrive at a common ground to avoid future strikes.

He commended the executive and legislative arms of government for continuous engagement with the universities union.

The former governor of Abia, also an entrepreneur in the education sector, emphasised the importance of quality and affordable education for national development.

Recalling his free education policy as governor of Abia, Kalu urged the Federal Government and ASUU to find a long-lasting solution to the welfare of lecturers.

Kalu was Abia governor from May 1999 to May 2007.

“As a firm and strong advocate of quality and affordable education, I am elated that ASUU has suspended its eight-month strike.

“I had been in regular engagement with a cross-section of the union in a bid to bring the strike to an…