Frustrated Leicester held to goalless draw by Palace | The Guardian Nigeria News

Leicester climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table on Saturday but failed to make their superiority count in a frustrating goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

The stalemate at the King Power Stadium leaves Brendan Rodgers’ team level on five points with Nottingham Forest, who have an inferior goal difference.

Leicester, with 24 goals conceded this season, have the leakiest defence in the Premier League and although they were solid at the back, they were unable to find their cutting edge in the autumn sunshine.

The home side had the bulk of the possession and the better chances in the first half but clear-cut opportunities were few and far between.

Harvey Barnes forced a save from Vicente Guaita after breaking into the box down the left and Patson Daka tested the goalkeeper midway through the opening period.

The visitors occasionally threatened, with Eberechi Eze firing just over in the dying minutes of the opening period but they were unable to put the…