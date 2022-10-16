Man United’s Greenwood charged with attempted rape — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since then but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Shortly after 1500 GMT, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

