The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a pregnant woman, a nursing mother and a 200-level university student for drug abuse and peddling. The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said the suspects were among 28 persons arrested with 9,437.6 kilograms […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper