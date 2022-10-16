Osimhen shoots leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna | The Guardian Nigeria News

Victor Osimhen made sure that Napoli kept hold of their Serie A lead on Sunday with the winning goal in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bologna.

Nigeria striker Osimhen struck in the 69th minute to give Napoli a win which maintained their two-point lead at the top of the pile.

It was his first league goal since August after helping his team to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 in midweek.

Luciano Spalletti’s team, who struck the woodwork twice, have now won 10 matches on the bounce in all competitions and remain unbeaten since the start of the season.

However Sunday’s win was far from the swashbuckling display expected against Bologna, who will drop into the bottom three if Verona beat AC Milan in the day’s final game.

Thiago Motta’s side sit 17th and come away from the Stadio Maradona with credit after a fine performance without star man Marko Arnautovic.

The hosts looked to be heading for a routine win once Hirving Lozano put them back ahead three minutes…