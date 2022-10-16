Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, Covid 'limits'





Pope Francis said the need to reform the United Nations was “more than obvious” after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war exposed its limits, in an extract of his new book published Sunday. The Argentine pontiff said Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine highlighted the need to ensure the current multilateral structure — especially the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper