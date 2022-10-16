Prisoners’ lives ‘at risk’ after fire erupts at notorious Tehran jail | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rights groups voiced grave fears Sunday for the inmates of Iran’s notorious Evin prison after it was hit by a major fire overnight, in the fifth week of the wave of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Gunshots and explosions were heard during Saturday night’s blaze from inside the vast complex in northern Tehran, which was seen illuminated by flames and smothered by smoke in video footage posted on social media channels.

The fire — blamed on “riots and clashes” and later brought under control according to authorities — came as Iran has been rocked by protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini after her arrest for violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

The demonstrations have turned into a major anti-government movement in the Islamic republic, confronting its clerical leadership with one of its biggest challenges since the ousting of the shah in 1979.

Evin, infamous for the ill-treatment of political prisoners, also holds foreign detainees and…