Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site





Russia said two gunmen from an ex-Soviet state on Saturday attacked a military training ground killing 11 people who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine and wounding 15 others. Russia’s defence ministry said the attack in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, happened during a firearms training session. Russia launched what it calls a special […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper