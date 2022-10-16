Soldiers bombard IPOB camps in Enugu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Akpawfu community in Nkanu East local council of Enugu State has reportedly come under heavy bombardment as land and air troops stormed the community, raiding some secret camps of suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and armed bandits in the area.

The raids, which sources said, commenced Thursday came to a head Saturday morning with military helicopters dropping explosives in forests within Ajeme Akpawfu village where the hoodlums terrorising parts of Nkanu land and Enugu city are believed to be hiding.

It was learnt that the hoodlums also engaged the troops in a shot-out within the forests but details of the raid could not be ascertained by press time.

The area had been raided sometime ago by a combined team of security operatives where many of the hoodlums were reportedly neutralised and their camps destroyed, but the area has remained a major source of security threat in the state.

A resident who claimed to have fled the community Saturday evening…